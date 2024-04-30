Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran to retire from professional rugby

CONNACHT RUGBY PLAYER Tiernan O’Halloran has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The decision will bring a 15-year involvement with his home province to a close.

The Clifden native has made 236 appearances for Connacht, scoring 48 tries. He made his senior debut as an 18-year-old in the Challenge Cup in 2009 against Olympus Madrid, the start of a lengthy stint in the Connacht squad.

He scored the opening try in Connacht’s Pro12 Grand Final success in 2016, was named Connacht Rugby Player of the Year in 2017, while he also earned international recognition to win six caps for Ireland.

A message from Tiernan O’Halloran.https://t.co/3yeEppjxe5 pic.twitter.com/W2pDi5DjQm — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 30, 2024

O’Halloran today released a statement to announce he was moving on.

“After 15 seasons of an absolute dream come true I’ve decided to call it a day on my rugby career.

“I could never have imagined as a 9-year-old boy starting rugby growing up in Clifden that I would have experienced the career I was lucky to live!

“I have so many people I’m thankful for along the way, and I plan to thank you all in the near future, but my biggest appreciation has and always will be my Mom and Dad. Both my inspiration and super heroes from being a toddler, you always supported and guided me, and I genuinely struggle to put into words how much you mean to me and my career. Also to my brother Cian and sister Evanne for always being the most supportive siblings.

“To my amazing fiancée Emily and precious son Rían, you guys have been my rock through so much and I cannot wait for our next chapter as a family! To the Connacht family (Clan), I genuinely loved every minute of representing all of you, and I look forward to joining you all at the new Dexcom Stadium in the future to cheer on the lads.

“For the last 15 years I gave it my all for that jersey. I’ve had many highs and lows throughout the journey, but 2016 will always be my most memorable year! From that amazing day in Edinburgh to my first time representing my country in South Africa, I never would have got to that point without the support of my family, friends and teammates.

“I am eternally grateful to all of the coaches and team management I played under throughout my career who always supported and guided me. A massive thanks to the medical and S&C staff over the years who helped me from so many injuries.

“From Connemara RFC through Garbally College and Cistercian College Roscrea, I have embraced every minute of living an absolute dream, and I look forward to being a supporter for years to come.”