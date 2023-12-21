Mack Hansen returns to starting side for Connacht's trip to Ulster

MACK HANSEN RETURNS to the starting Connacht XV for tomorrow’s URC interpro as the western province take on Ulster in Kingspan Stadium (KO: 7.35pm, TG4).
The Irish international missed last weekend’s game against Saracens but starts at full back with Shayne Bolton and Byron Ralston on the wings.
🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🦅— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 21, 2023
🚌➡️ Heading to Belfast
🔙 Return of the Mack
🟢 Shane Jennings in line for first app this season
Read more: https://t.co/1kS7xDPGl1#ConnachtRugby | @Genesys pic.twitter.com/jKEIu80AqW
Including Hansen, there are seven changes overall to the starting Connacht team that faced Saracens.
Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham come into the front row. Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray in the second row while in the back row, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean O’Brien are in.
🚨 Team News— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 21, 2023
Your Ulster side to take on @connachtrugby tomorrow at Kingspan Stadium 🏟️
🙌 150th Ulster cap for Treads
🔙 Sean Reffell returns to side after being out since January
💪 Marty Moore makes his first start of season
🎟️ | https://t.co/hwRtvieITK pic.twitter.com/PbQJgBsAyN
Andy Warwick starts at loosehead prop for Ulster in a changed front row, with Tom Stewart at hooker alongside Marty Moore at tighthead prop. It marks Moore’s first start since sustaining a knee injury against Munster on New Year’s Day.
Ireland international lock, Kieran Treadwell, wins his 150th cap for Ulster alongside captain Iain Henderson in Ulster’s second row.
After scoring a try last weekend against Racing 92, Matty Rea starts at blindside flanker, and there is a welcome return to action for openside flanker, Sean Reffell, who plays for the first time since injuring his ankle against Benetton last season.
Double try scorer last week, Nick Timoney, starts at No 8 this week.
Starting against his former team, John Cooney, retains his spot at scrum-half after an impressive performance against Racing 92. Jake Flannery starts at fly-half.
The back five remains unchanged after last weekend’s victory over Racing 92.
Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune both start on the left and right wing respectively.
Stuart McCloskey retains his place at inside centre as he is joined by James Hume. Mike Lowry starts at full-back after returning to the side last week.
Ulster
- 15. Mike Lowry
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Jake Flannery
- 9. John Cooney
- 1. Andy Warwick
- 2. Tom Stewart
- 3. Marty Moore
- 4. Kieran Treadwell
- 5. Iain Henderson (C)
- 6. Matty Rea
- 7. Sean Reffell
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- 16. John Andrew,
- 17. Steven Kitshoff,
- 18. Tom O’Toole
- 19. Al O’Connor
- 20. Dave Ewers
- 21. Nathan Doak
- 22. Jude Postlethwaite
- 23. Will Addison.
CONNACHT
- 15. Mack Hansen
- 14. Shayne Bolton
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Byron Ralston
- 10. Jack Carty (capt)
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Tadgh McElroy
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Darragh Murray
- 5. Joe Joyce
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 8. Sean O’Brien
Replacements:
- 16. Dave Heffernan
- 17. Peter Dooley
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Gavin Thornbury
- 20. Conor Oliver
- 21. Michael McDonald
- 22. JJ Hanrahan
- 23. Shane Jennings