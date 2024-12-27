Jack Murphy gets first start at 10 for Ulster while Connacht make three changes

THE TEAMS HAVE The teams have been named for the interprovincial URC clash between Connacht and Ulster at Dexcom Stadium tomorrow (KO: 7.35pm, RTE, Premier Sports).

Connacht have made just three changes to the starting XV that lost to Leinster, all of which are in the backs. There’s a new half-back pairing of Caolin Blade and Jack Carty, and Santiago Cordero comes into the left-wing position.

The pack is unchanged so the experienced front row of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham start again, as does the second row of Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray.

Cian Prendergast captains the side from blindside flanker, with Shamus Hurley-Langton on the other side and Paul Boyle at number 8.

Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde continue in the centre, while Mack Hansen starts from the right wing and Piers O’Conor is at full-back.

The 6:2 split on the bench also continues, with Peter Dooley returning from injury to start as replacement loosehead prop, and Conor Oliver again wearing the No 23 jersey.

For Ulster, academy fly-half Jack Murphy, who made his senior debut against Munster, makes his first start for the province at ten.

Fellow academy back, Rory Telfer, also is in for his first start after two appearances from the bench against Bordeaux and Munster. Academy centre, Wilhelm De Klerk, is also in line for a senior debut should he be called on from the replacements bench.

📋 Team news is in for our final match of 2024!



Your Ulster side to take on Connacht tomorrow in Galway 🦅 pic.twitter.com/uEdU4Soh3v — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 27, 2024

The front row sees two changes from Munster, with Eric O’Sullivan starting at loosehead prop, joining hooker, Rob Herring, and Scott Wilson at tighthead prop.

Alan O’Connor once again captains the team in the second-row engine room, with Cormac Izuchukwu returning to start alongside him.

In the back-row, Matty Rea starts at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney coming back in at openside flanker. James McNabney starts at No 8.

In a new half-back partnership, scrum-half, Nathan Doak, returns from injury to partner Murphy on his maiden start.

Telfer starts on the left wing, with Werner Kok retaining his position on the right wing.

The centre partnership sees one change, with Ben Carson returning from injury to start at outside centre and Jude Postlethwaite shifts over to inside centre. Michael Lowry, completes the backfield at full-back.

Richie Murphy has gone for a 5:3 split on the bench, with John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Corrie Barrett, Kieran Treadwell, David McCann providing the forward replacements and John Cooney, Aidan Morgan and De Klerk as the backline options.

Connacht

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Mack Hansen

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Santiago Cordero

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Sean Jansen

21. Ben Murphy

22. Shane Jennings

23. Conor Oliver

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Ben Carson

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Rory Telfer

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Scott Wilson

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. James McNabney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. David McCann

21. John Cooney

22. Aidan Morgan

23. Wilhelm De Klerk

Ref: Andrew Brace (Ire)