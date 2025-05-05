Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool after making 'hardest decision'

TRENT ALEXANXER-ARNOLD has announced he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The England defender has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” he posted on X.

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the Premier League this season.

The success moved the Reds level with rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20,” continued Alexander-Arnold’s statement.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever.

“I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die.”