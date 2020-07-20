This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht and Ulster players cleared for contact training

Munster and Leinster will undergo a second round of testing in the weeks ahead.

By Sean Farrell Monday 20 Jul 2020, 4:23 PM
Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Conor Fitzgerald in December.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE IRFU’S PCR testing of players around the four provinces entered its second round last week, with Connacht and Ulster both cleared to enter contact training after returning zero positives.

149 players and staff in provinces west and north were tested last Wednesday, bringing the total tests administered in Irish rugby to 407. There have been zero positives.

Munster and Leinster will undergo their second round of testing in the weeks ahead before they can enter their ‘graduated return to contact training’ from 27 July.

“The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening,” IRFU medical director Dr Rod McLoughlin added in today’s statement.

