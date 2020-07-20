Connacht and Ulster players cleared for contact training

THE IRFU’S PCR testing of players around the four provinces entered its second round last week, with Connacht and Ulster both cleared to enter contact training after returning zero positives.

149 players and staff in provinces west and north were tested last Wednesday, bringing the total tests administered in Irish rugby to 407. There have been zero positives.

Munster and Leinster will undergo their second round of testing in the weeks ahead before they can enter their ‘graduated return to contact training’ from 27 July.

“The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening,” IRFU medical director Dr Rod McLoughlin added in today’s statement.