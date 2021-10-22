Connacht lose Aki to injury as Ulster welcome back some big guns

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has made three changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] but they have lost talismanic centre Bundee Aki to a knee injury.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion, back row Eoghan Masterson, and centre Tom Daly all come into the team for the United Rugby Championship game.

Aki was superb in last weekend’s narrow defeat to Munster and will be missed but Connacht report that he is “expected to return to full training next week” with Ireland ahead of their November Test series.

Daly starts in midfield in place of Aki, while Masterson replaces the injured Cian Prendergast, and Marmion swaps in for Caolin Blade.

Meanwhile, Ulster have been boosted by the returns of captain Iain Henderson, centre Stuart McCloskey, and wing Robert Baloucoune to their staring XV for this inter-provincial derby.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell will be pleased to see them back in action after naming the trio in his November squad, although Jacob Stockdale – who isn’t part of the national squad – remains sidelined.

Ulster boss McFarland has also brought loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan into his team as the northern province look to continue their perfect start to the URC season.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen

Ulster:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Craig Gilroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (Captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Mike Lowry

23. Ben Moxham

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].