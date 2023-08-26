Ryder stars for Connacht in interpro win against Ulster

Connacht 29

Ulster 24

AVA RYDER RAN in two third-quarter tries to ensure Connacht finished off the Women’s Interprovincial Championship round robin stage with a 29-24 bonus point win over Ulster.

Ulster newcomer Bronach Cassidy responded to a Grainne O’Loughlin try to make it a nervy finish for Lyndon Jones’ side, but their second victory of the campaign at the Sportsground gives them a good shot at contesting next Saturday’s final.

Connacht, who now sit second in the table on nine points, need an already-qualified Munster to beat Leinster (six points) in Donnybrook in order for the westerners to reach the title decider.

An entertaining and fiercely-contested first half ended 17-14 in Ulster’s favour, with Ella Durkan and inspirational captain Beth Cregan both touching down while Connacht full-back Méabh Deely was in the sin bin.

Forwards Lily Brady and Orla Fenton, whose scores were converted by Connacht skipper Nicole Fowley, had earlier cancelled out Ashling O’Connell’s opening try for the underdogs.

However, Connacht reeled off three unanswered tries up to the hour mark with wingers Ryder and Laoise McGonagle in blistering form. Front rowers O’Loughlin and Cassidy closed out the scoring with a resilient Ulster deservedly picking up two bonus points.

Scorers for Connacht:

Tries: Lily Brady, Orla Fenton, Ava Ryder (2), Grainne O’Loughlin

Conversions: Nicole Fowley (2)

Scorers for Ulster:

Tries: Ashling O’Connell, Ella Durkan, Beth Cregan, Bronach Cassidy;

Conversions: Ella Durkan (2)

CONNACHT: Méabh Deely; Ava Ryder, Orla Dixon, Shannon Touhey, Clara Barrett; Nicole Fowley (capt), Olivia Haverty; Shannon Heapes, Lily Brady, Dearbhla Canty, Sonia McDermott, Eva McCormack, Orla Fenton, Beibhinn Gleeson, Karly Tierney.

Replacements used: Laoise McGonagle for Dixon (5 mins), Grainne O’Loughlin for Heapes (32), Niamh O’Grady for Canty (35), Kayla Waldron for Gleeson (46), Faith Oviawe for McCormack (54), Mollie Starr for McDermott, McCormack for Fenton (both 74). Not used: Stacy Hanley, Cliodhna O’Sullivan.

ULSTER: Ella Durkan; Maeve Liston, Kelly McCormill, Emma Jordan, Niamh Marley; Abby Moyles, Laura Cairns; Ava Fannin, Beth Cregan (capt), Ashling O’Connell, Keelin Brady, Taryn Schutzler, Sophie Barrett, Maebh Clenaghan, India Daley.

Replacements used: Megan Brodie for Fannin (19 mins), Rachael McIlroy for Cairns, Fannin for O’Connell (both half-time), Megan Edwards for Liston, Toni McCartney for Jordan (both 53), Brittany Hogan for Cregan, O’Connell for Brodie (both 55), Brenda Barr for Brady (59), Stacey Sloan for Barrett, Bronach Cassidy for Fannin (both 68), Brady for Schutzler (76).

Referee: Paul O’Connor (IRFU)

