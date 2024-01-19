Connacht earn impressive bonus-point victory over Bristol to stay alive in Europe

Connacht 27

Bristol Bears 10

John Fallon reports from Dexcom Stadium

A NEW ERA for Connacht was suitably crowned with a statement win against the coach that brought them their only piece of silverware but if the entertainment value at the Dexcom Stadium continues at this level, then they should start planning for a few more stands to accommodate the crowd.

The net result is that Connacht remain in European action and will be in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup in April as they ended a seven-match losing run in the Champions Cup.

Indeed, they could even sneak into the last 16 of the Champions Cup if Saracens capitulate at home to Lyon tomorrow, but Connacht will be just happy to be playing European rugby in April.

Pat Lam’s return to what used to be The Sportsground could hardly have gone much worse as his ill-disciplined and sloppy slide was put to the sword by a fired-up Connacht side.

Connacht got the perfect start when good work by Andrew Smith and David Hawkshaw ended with Shayne Bolton scoring down the left for the opening try.

That score rocked Bristol but they suffered a huge blow six minutes later when lock Josh Caulfield was red-carded when he stamped on the head of Irish prop Finlay Bealham while attempting to plant his leg and enter a breakdown. Bealham had to go off for a HIA.

His temporary replacement Jack Aungier made the most of his cameo when an opening created by captain Caolin Blade ended with Aungier scoring beside the posts while an advantage was being played for a high tackle on Blade.

JJ Hanrahan added the conversion to make it 12-0 as Bristol Bears were dealt another blow as tighthead Kyle Sinkler was binned for an infringement in the build-up.

Connacht failed to increase their lead while they had a two-man advantage and as Sinkler returned, former Connacht out-half AJ MacGinty reduced the margin with a penalty from 25 metres.

But the Connacht response was immediate. They went for the left corner with a 35-metre penalty and after a good take from the recalled lock Niall Murray, Blade sniped over to make it 17-0 after 34 minutes. Jack Carty, on for the injured Hanrahan, was narrowly off with the conversion.

Bristol piled on the pressure before the break but two good lineout steals from Murray, and two try-saving tackles in the space of seconds from Hawkshaw to deny Harry Randall and then Kalaveti Ravouvou, ensured Connacht went in leading by 17-3, much to the joy of the capacity 6,129 crowd.

They had more cause for cheer after the restart. Smith was harshly denied a spectacular try in the right corner but after twice opting for scrums from penalties, Connacht again went wide and Smith scored down the same side Carty added the extras to stretch the lead to 24-3.

Fijian winger Kalaveti Ravoulou sliced through the home defence down the right for what seemed a wonderful try but it was scratched on review as Cian Prendergast and Hawkshaw — again — did enough to dislodge the ball before touchdown.

There was no way back for the Bears after that and Carty closed out the win with a late penalty, with Bristol getting a consolation penalty try at the death.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: S Bolton, J Aungier, C Blade, A Smith. Cons: J Carty (1 from 2), JJ Hanrahan (1 from 2). Pen: Carty (1 from 1).

Bristol Bears: Penalty try. Pen: AJ MacGinty.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran (Oran McNulty ’59); Andrew Smith, David Hawkshaw, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; JJ Hanrahan (Jack Carty ‘29), Caolin Blade (Michael McDonald ’73); Denis Buckley (Peter Dooley ’55), Tadhg McElroy (Dave Heffernan ’55), Finlay Bealham (Jack Aungier ‘14-21, ’41, Bealham ’55); Niall Murray (Oisin Dowling ’60), Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Jarrad Butler (Conor Oliver ’60).

Bristol Bears: Max Malins; Kalaeti Ravouvou (Max Lahiff ‘24-31), Virimi Vakatawa (James Williams ’53), Benhand Janse van Rensburg, Gabriel Ibitoye (Piers O’Connor ‘77); AJ MacGinty, Harry Randall (Kieran Marmion ’50); Jake Woolmore (Lahiff ’49), Gabriel Oghre (Will Capon ‘43), Kyle Sinckler (Sam Grahamslaw ’74); Josh Caulfield, Joe Batley; Steve Luatua, Fitz Harding (capt) (Dan Thomas ’61, Joe Owen ‘67), Magnus Bradbury.

Referee: Pierre Brousset, replaced by Pierre Baptiste Nuchy at half-time (Both France).