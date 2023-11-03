Captain Carty returns for Connacht, while Reuben Crothers earns first Ulster start

CLUB CAPTAIN JACK Carty will return for Connacht in the 10 shirt for Saturday night’s first interpro of the new season at home to Ulster (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 2).
Oisín Dowling and Conor Oliver also come into Pete Wilkins’ starting XV for the fixture at The Sportsground, with Jordan Duggan and David Hawkshaw in line for their first Connacht appearances of the season.
JJ Hanrahan misses out with a minor injury that isn’t expected to keep him sidelined for long.
For Ulster, Dan McFarland has given the nod to Jake Flannery at out-half. The Tipp man forms a new half-back pairing with Dave Shanahan, while his former Munster teammate James French makes his first Ulster start in the front row.
Former Ireland U20 star Reuben Crothers will make his first competitive appearance for Ulster at openside. Crothers, who captained Ireland 20s to their 2022 Grand Slam, has been lining out for Ballynahinch in the AIL this term.
Academy lock Joe Hopes has been named on Ulster’s bench and is set to also make his competitive debut in Galway.
Connacht
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. Byron Ralston
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Cathal Forde
- 11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
- 10. Jack Carty (Captain)
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 3. Jack Aungier
- 4. Oisín Dowling
- 5. Joe Joyce
- 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 7. Conor Oliver
- 8. Cian Prendergast
Replacements:
- 16. Tadgh McElroy
- 17. Jordan Duggan
- 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
- 19. Niall Murray
- 20. Jarrad Butler
- 21. Colm Reilly
- 22. David Hawkshaw
- 23. Andrew Smith
Ulster
- 15. Will Addison
- 14. Aaron Sexton
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stewart Moore
- 11. Ethan McIlroy
- 10. Jake Flannery
- 9. Dave Shanahan
- 1. Eric O’Sullivan
- 2. John Andrew
- 3. James French
- 4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
- 5. Harry Sheridan
- 6. Matty Rea
- 7. Reuben Crothers
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- 16. Tom Stewart
- 17. Andy Warwick
- 18. Greg McGrath
- 19. Joe Hopes
- 20. David McCann
- 21. Nathan Doak
- 22. Billy Burns
- 23. Ben Moxham