Captain Carty returns for Connacht, while Reuben Crothers earns first Ulster start

CLUB CAPTAIN JACK Carty will return for Connacht in the 10 shirt for Saturday night’s first interpro of the new season at home to Ulster (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 2).

Oisín Dowling and Conor Oliver also come into Pete Wilkins’ starting XV for the fixture at The Sportsground, with Jordan Duggan and David Hawkshaw in line for their first Connacht appearances of the season.

JJ Hanrahan misses out with a minor injury that isn’t expected to keep him sidelined for long.

For Ulster, Dan McFarland has given the nod to Jake Flannery at out-half. The Tipp man forms a new half-back pairing with Dave Shanahan, while his former Munster teammate James French makes his first Ulster start in the front row.

Former Ireland U20 star Reuben Crothers will make his first competitive appearance for Ulster at openside. Crothers, who captained Ireland 20s to their 2022 Grand Slam, has been lining out for Ballynahinch in the AIL this term.

Academy lock Joe Hopes has been named on Ulster’s bench and is set to also make his competitive debut in Galway.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Byron Ralston

13. Tom Farrell

12. Cathal Forde

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Carty (Captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Joe Joyce

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements:

16. Tadgh McElroy

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Colm Reilly

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Andrew Smith

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Aaron Sexton

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Jake Flannery

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. James French

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. Matty Rea

7. Reuben Crothers

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: