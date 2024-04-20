Connacht bounce back with eight-try punishment of Zebre

Connacht 54

Zebre 16

John Fallon reports from Dexcom Stadium

ACADEMY SCRUM-HALF MATTHEW Devine crowned his first start for his native Connacht with two tries in the opening half to send them on their way to a valuable URC win as they saw off basement side Zebre by eight tries to two.

Devine, who signed his first professional contract just over a week ago, had impressed in a couple of cameos off the bench and made the most of the opportunity to score two excellent scores.

The bonus-point win was badly needed by Connacht to keep their hopes of a knockout place alive and Devine made his mark when the game was still competitive in the opening half.

Indeed, Zebre hit the front with a drop goal from Lorenzo Pani after 13 minutes while they had the first of three men in the bin after centre Fetuli Paea took 15 minutes for a high hit on John Porch.

But Devine tapped and went through a pile of bodies to score his opening try after 16 minutes, with JJ Hanrahan converting.

However, Zebre hit back and got in for a try from Jacopo Trulla after a grubber bounced horribly for young fullback Shane Jennings after 21 minutes.

It took Devine just two minutes to cancel that when he sniped and broke from deep, escaping two tackles before rounding out-half Geronimo Prisciantelli for an excellent try. Hanrahan converted to make it 14-8 and Connacht never looked back.

They led 21-11 at the break when Niall Murray scored just before the break after an excellent crosskick from Hanrahan and they wrapped up the bonus point six minutes after the restart when Tom Farrell scored after good work from Andrew Smith.

There was no way back for the Italians in front of a crowd of 4,756, with Smith again involved before Sean O’Brien got their fifth try after 52 minutes.

Enrico Lucchin pulled back a try for the Parma side after 65 minutes but they lost replacement hooker Danilo Fischetti to a late tackle and later lock Andrea Zambonin on another frustrating night for them.

Connacht pushed on with Bundee Aki scoring their fifth before Hanrahan crowned a fine display with a try and the rout was completed in the closing stages of a facile win with a penalty try.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: M Devine (2), N Murray, T Farrell, S O’Brien, B Aki, JJ Hanrahan, penalty try. Cons: JJ Hanrahan (6 from 7).

Zebre: Tries: J Trulla, E Lucchin. Cons: G Prisciantelli (0 from 2). Drop goal: L Pani. Pen: S Gesi (1 from 1).

Connacht: Shane Jennings; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Andrew Smith (Cathal Forde ‘6; JJ Hanrahan (Jarrad Butler ’76), Matthew Devine (Caolin Blade ’56); Jordan Duggan (Peter Dooley ’49), Dave Heffernan (Tadhg McElroy ’58-69), Finlay Bealham (Sam Illo ’58); Joe Joyce (Oisin Dowling ’58), Niall Murray; Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Seán O’Brien (Paul Boyle ’53).

Zebre: Lorenzo Pani; Jacopo Trulla, Scott Gregory, Fetuli Paea (Enrico Lucchin ’62), Simone Gesi; Geronimo Prisciantelli (Franco Smith ’25-‘35), Gonzalo Garcia (Thomas Dominguez ’53); Muhamed Hasa (Danilo Fischetti ’53), Giampietro Ribaldi (Danilo Fischetti ’56), Juan Pitinari (Riccardo Genovese ’65); Leonard Krumov, Andrea Zambonin; Guido Volpi, Davide Ruggeri (Iacopo Bianchi ’50), Giovanni Licata (c).

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).