BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Connacht's Abraham Papali'i handed four-week ban over Benetton red card

The New Zealander was dismissed for a high tackle during last weekend’s loss in Treviso.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:50 AM
24 minutes ago 315 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5457840
Abraham Papali’i on the training ground this week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Abraham Papali’i on the training ground this week.
Abraham Papali’i on the training ground this week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ABRAHAM PAPALI’I WILL serve a four-week ban as a result of his sending-off for Connacht in last weekend’s Rainbow Cup game against Benetton.

Papali’i was dismissed for a high tackle in the 73rd minute after coming off the bench during his side’s 20-12 defeat in Treviso.

With the judicial officer deeming it to be a mid-range incident, a suspension of six weeks had been expected for the New Zealander.

The red card was the third that Papali’i has been shown since he joined Connacht in July of last year, but the disciplinary panel determined that his latest offence “was reckless rather than intentional and noted that no injury was suffered by the opposing player”.

A Pro14 statement on the decision adds: “In order to determine the extent of foul play, Hawk-eye footage, referee reports, medical reports and player reports were considered, as well as [Papali'i's] response to the standing directions.

“In applying the off-field considerations of aggravation and mitigation, the player’s recent disciplinary record was seriously considered as an aggravating factor.

“However, in the player’s responses, not only did he display a frank and honest recognition of his offending but also a serious commitment and determination to addressing it in practical terms so that no additional suspension was imposed.

“In considering mitigation, the judicial officer found that, apart from a clean record, all mitigating features were present including the player’s early and full admission, spontaneous apology to his opponent and his engagement with the process.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As a consequence, the period of suspension was reduced by two weeks instead of three.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie