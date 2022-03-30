Membership : Access or Sign Up
Connacht's Tom Daly receives ban after Leinster red card

The player should still be available for the second leg of his side’s Champions Cup clash with Leinster.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 1:36 PM
https://the42.ie/5725370
Connacht's Tom Daly is given a red card by referee Chris Busby.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

IT HAS been confirmed that Connacht’s Tom Daly will receive a suspension following a recent red card picked up against Leinster.

The player was dismissed after just two and a half minutes of the recent encounter for a high challenge on Ciaran Frawley.

The incident would normally prompt a six-week suspension, but the ban has been reduced due to Daly’s previous good disciplinary record as well as the fact that he made an on-field apology.

The initial ban is three matches, though it will be reduced by one game on the condition that the 28-year-old attends a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

It means Daly will miss upcoming fixtures Benetton (April 2) and Leinster (April 8), though should be available for the second leg of their Champions Cup clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on 15 April.

Part of the statement read: “The Red Card disciplinary process for Tom Daly of Connacht was heard by a Judicial Officer after he was sent off in the United Rugby Championship Round 14 game against Leinster on Saturday, March 26.

“The Player received a Red Card in the second minute at The Sportsground under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“The Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Declan Goodwin (Wales) determined that the Player’s actions met the threshold of a Red Card and that the act of foul play warranted a sanction. Mr Goodwin determined the entry point be mid-range which carried a suspension of six (6) weeks. However, considering the Player accepted that the act of foul play warranted a Red Card, has a clean previous record, made an on-field apology to Ciaran Frawley (Leinster No.12) and the match officials and his exemplary behaviour during the process these considerations entitled him to full (50 per cent) mitigation.”

