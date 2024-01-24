Blackburn snap up Ireland U21 defender O'Riordan from League Two Crewe

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Connor O’Riordan has become the latest addition to Blackburn Rovers’ growing Irish contingent.

The 20-year-old defender has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal at Ewood Park after completing a move from League Two Crewe Alexandra.

O’Riordan, who has three U21 caps for Ireland but is also eligible to represent Scotland, was the subject of a battle for his international allegiance last year.

Scotland U21 manager Scot Gemmill named him in his squad for October’s European Championship qualifiers, only for the youngster to re-commit to Jim Crawford’s Ireland set-up.

Blackburn’s director of football Gregg Broughton said the club’s newest recruit will bring “an aerial presence in both boxes, a calmness in possession and a desire to do the ugly things needed to be a first-class defender”.

“We have had to be patient with this signing, after initially having offers turned down by Crewe in the summer, and we have beaten significant interest from other clubs to conclude the deal.”