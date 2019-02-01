Ireland U21 midfielder loaned out to Slovakian side by Wolves

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Walsall.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HAVE allowed Connor Ronan to go out on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is capped for the Republic of Ireland at U21, U19 and U17 level, has joined Slovakian top division club FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, it has been announced today.

Rochdale-born Ronan made his first-team debut for Wolves in December 2016, but he has since spent time on loan at Portsmouth and, earlier this season, Walsall.

He made 11 League One appearances for the Saddlers this term, but will now look to gain experience in a new country over the coming months.

FC DAC are currently second in the Super Liga table behind Slovan Bratislava.

Ronan is an Ireland underage international. Source: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

“We were looking for a player who can play in several midfield positions, so we are delighted that Connor has decided to sign for us,” said Jan Van Daele, sports club director of FC DAC.

“I wish him good luck for his first football adventure outside the UK.”

