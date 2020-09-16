Wolves back Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan with new four-year deal

Ronan played nine times for the Republic of Ireland U21s last year under Stephen Kenny.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HAVE put their faith in Connor Ronan by handing the talented playmaker a new four-year contract.

Ronan, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, is now contracted to the Premier League club until 2024.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international is spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Swiss club Grasshoppers. He previously had temporary spells with Portsmouth, Walsall and Blackpool, as well as in Slovakia with Dunajska Streda.

Despite not making a first-team appearance for Wolves since October 2017, the 22-year-old English-born midfielder remains highly-regarded at Molineux.

“We recognise that Connor keeps improving, but we also recognise that he’s a young player with a lot more development still to come, which is reflected in this new contract,” said Scott Sellars, the head of Wolves’ academy.

“What we love about Connor is his attitude to try new experiences. A lot of players from England don’t want to venture outside their doorsteps, but Connor’s got a very forward-thinking attitude to go and try new things.

“He went to Slovakia and thrived, improving himself not only as a player, but also in his personal development, experiencing and relishing the different cultures.

“He’s also done very well at international level with the Republic of Ireland U21s and Stephen Kenny, who was the U21s coach and is now the head coach, has always rated Connor very highly. We hope he will soon progress to the full Ireland squad, because we believe he has the ability and potential to do that.

“Connor’s next challenge is to do well with this new opportunity at Grasshoppers, and we hope it is another step in helping him to progress even further in his career.”

Ronan, who was capped nine times by the Ireland U21s last year, has been on the books at Wolves since making the move from hometown club Rochdale at the age of 16.

Reacting to the news of his new contract, he tweeted: “Worked hard for this and will continue to do everything I can until I get to where I want to be.”

