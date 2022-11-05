Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Connor Ronan makes Premier League debut in Wolves' defeat to Brighton

Pascal Gross was Brighton’s hero with the winner in a 3-2 victory at Molineux.

41 minutes ago 776 Views 0 Comments
Gross (centre) celebrates scoring Brighton's winner.
Gross (centre) celebrates scoring Brighton's winner.
Image: Press Association

CONNOR RONAN MADE his Premier League debut off the bench on Saturday afternoon as Wolves went down 3-2 at home to Brighton at Molineux.

The former Ireland U21 international was introduced in stoppage time, replacing Boubacar Traore, but couldn’t help Wolves find the breakthrough they needed.

Pascal Gross was Brighton’s hero with the winner seven minutes from time, but the hosts still proved to incoming boss Julen Lopetegui they are up for the Premier League survival fight.

Gross’s late strike snatched victory for Brighton just as it looked like Wolves would hold on to a point after Nelson Semedo’s first-half red card.

Goncalo Guedes’ first Wolves goal and Ruben Neves’ penalty had given the hosts a 2-1 lead after Adam Lallana’s opener.

Kaoru Mitoma levelled before Semedo was dismissed and Gross won it to maintain Brighton’s European charge and end the hosts’ stubborn resistance.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Wolves worked hard and a draw would have been well earned but they remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, with the Seagulls sixth – just three points behind the top four.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie