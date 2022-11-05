Connor Ronan makes Premier League debut in Wolves' defeat to Brighton

CONNOR RONAN MADE his Premier League debut off the bench on Saturday afternoon as Wolves went down 3-2 at home to Brighton at Molineux.

The former Ireland U21 international was introduced in stoppage time, replacing Boubacar Traore, but couldn’t help Wolves find the breakthrough they needed.

Pascal Gross was Brighton’s hero with the winner seven minutes from time, but the hosts still proved to incoming boss Julen Lopetegui they are up for the Premier League survival fight.

Gross’s late strike snatched victory for Brighton just as it looked like Wolves would hold on to a point after Nelson Semedo’s first-half red card.

Goncalo Guedes’ first Wolves goal and Ruben Neves’ penalty had given the hosts a 2-1 lead after Adam Lallana’s opener.

Kaoru Mitoma levelled before Semedo was dismissed and Gross won it to maintain Brighton’s European charge and end the hosts’ stubborn resistance.

Wolves worked hard and a draw would have been well earned but they remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, with the Seagulls sixth – just three points behind the top four.