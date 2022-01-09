Connors set for lengthy lay-off following injury in Tipp hurlers' defeat to Kerry

TIPPERARY’S WILLIE CONNORS is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering significant ankle damage in his county’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup loss to Kerry yesterday.

Connors’ injury caused a long delay during the second half of the landmark win for the home side in Tralee, with 11 additional minutes subsequently played by referee Ciaran O’Regan.

Tipperary GAA have confirmed in a statement released via social media that the 25-year-old “sustained a double ankle fracture” in the 0-17 to 0-14 defeat at Austin Stack Park.

It’s a cruel setback for the half-forward, who came off the bench to help Tipp defeat Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Connors, who represents Kiladangan, helped his club win their first Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship crown in 2020

His football club, Ballina, are also set to be impacted by his absence for their Munster Club Junior Football Championship final against Gneeveguilla of Kerry next weekend.