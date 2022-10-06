Membership : Access or Sign Up
Benn-Eubank Jr fight officially postponed after failed drug test

Promoters Matchroom and Wasserman announced that Saturday’s bout at the O2 in London is off.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 4:25 PM
Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn.
CONOR BENN’S FIGHT against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday has been officially postponed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance, co-promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing have announced.

Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have conceded defeat in their attempts to stage the catchweight meeting at the O2 in defiance of The British Boxing Board of Control declaring it was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.

The BBBofC acted after it was revealed on Wednesday that trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a recent test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn,” the statement reads.

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.

However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place. We will be making no further comment at this time and news for ticket holder refunds will follow.”

