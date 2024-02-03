Advertisement
RIP

Liverpool lead tributes as Conor Bradley mourns the death of his father

Joe Bradley passed away earlier today.
1 hour ago

JOE BRADLEY, FATHER of Liverpool and Northern Ireland defender Conor, passed away earlier today at the age of 58. 

He had been ill for some time. 

Liverpool expressed their sympathy in a statement this afternoon. 

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of Conor Bradley’s father, Joe, today”, read a club statement. 

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time. On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family’s privacy is fully respected at this time.” 

Bradley made his full Premier League debut for Liverpool against Bournemouth earlier this month, and then scored and assisted twice in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at home to Chelsea. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
