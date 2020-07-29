Tyrone youngster signs first professional contract with Liverpool

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED that Northern Irish teenager Conor Bradley has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old Tyrone native put pen to paper on a three-year after an impressive debut season with the club’s academy side.

Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts last September and became a regular for Liverpool’s U18s while he also made two appearances for the U23s.

He grabbed a superb goal against Tottenham in the FA Youth Cup last December and headed a late winner against Stoke City in January.

The Northern Ireland youth international, who captained his country at U16 level, has mainly played at right-back for Liverpool but can also be employed further forward.

