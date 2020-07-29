This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Tyrone youngster signs first professional contract with Liverpool

Conor Bradley put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 10:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,391 Views 1 Comment
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.
Image: Liverpool FC
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.
Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.
Image: Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED that Northern Irish teenager Conor Bradley has signed his first professional contract with the club. 

The 17-year-old Tyrone native put pen to paper on a three-year after an impressive debut season with the club’s academy side.

Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts last September and became a regular for Liverpool’s U18s while he also made two appearances for the U23s. 

He grabbed a superb goal against Tottenham in the FA Youth Cup last December and headed a late winner against Stoke City in January. 

The Northern Ireland youth international, who captained his country at U16 level, has mainly played at right-back for Liverpool but can also be employed further forward.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

