'It'll be great to catch up' - Former Chelsea midfielder relishing chance to face his old club in Dublin

St Patrick’s Athletic’s Conor Clifford captained the Blues to the FA Youth Cup nine years ago.

By Ben Blake Friday 12 Jul 2019, 1:42 PM
Soccer - FA Youth Cup - Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Aston Villa - Stamford Bridge Clifford lifting the FA Youth Cup trophy in 2010. Source: John Walton

CONOR CLIFFORD WILL come up against his former club when St Patrick’s Athletic host Chelsea at Richmond Park tomorrow. 

The Dubliner spent four years at the London outfit, and captained them to the FA Youth Cup in 2010. 

He had plenty of encounters with new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard during his playing days and remembers learning from the former England midfielder after training. 

“Lamps looked after me really well when I was over there,” Clifford said. “I was able to sit down and speak to him at lunch, and I’d often stay out with him striking the ball and finishing. 

“He was great with the young lads and it’s brilliant with him coming back.

It will be great to catch up with him, hopefully play well and then ask him to give me a trial,” the 27-year-old joked. 

Having drawn with Bohemians in Lampard’s first game in charge on Wednesday night, the Premier League club continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Harry Kenny’s Saints tomorrow afternoon (2pm). 

Watch the interview in full below: 

