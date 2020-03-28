Former Roscommon footballer Conor Connelly passes away aged 44

FORMER ROSCOMMON FOOTBALLER Conor Connelly has passed away at the age of 44.

The Creggs clubman was wing-forward in the Roscommon team that won the Connacht championship in 2001, and represented his county on either side of the turn of the century.

He was on the scoresheet in that final 19 years ago as the Rossies edged out Mayo at Dr Hyde Park.

Connelly had worked as a solicitor since 2004. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

In a statement released by Roscommon GAA this afternoon, county chairman Seamus Sweeney said: “I extend my sympathy and the sympathy of Roscommon GAA to his wife Claire, their three young children and to Conor’s parents Jimmy and Nora.

“I always admired Conor as a footballer, he was a fine tenacious player who gave his all when wearing the primrose and blue,” Sweeney added. “Like Rossies everywhere I really am saddened by the news.”

Connelly in action for the Rossies in a National Football League semi-final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

County assistant secretary and fellow Creggs man Gerry Keegan also extended his sympathies to the Connelly family in light of what he described as “heartbreaking news”, and paid tribute to Connelly’s class both on and off the field.

“Conor was such a popular figure in Creggs GAA club and was always there to lend a hand when needed even after his playing days came to an end,” said Keegan.

In our successful Junior championship-winning year in 2016, Conor brought us up to his current club in Ballycumber Co. Offaly for a midweek training session the Wednesday night before the replay. His speech to us that night helped us clinch our first county championship in 33 years.

“Conor was a fantastic footballer and his work rate for the county jersey was unquestionable, he was also a great person off the field and was always on hand to give you good advice when you’d need it.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone here in Creggs GAA club go out to his father and mother Jimmy and Nora, his wife Claire and three children Cara 11, Rossa 9 today, and Eoghan 6, his brothers Robert, James and Daragh and his sister Sharon.”

“Conor will be sadly missed and will never be Forgotten in our club. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Connelly was also a member of St Jude’s in Dublin where he was the club’s legal advisor.

In his youth, he won a Leinster colleges title with St Mel’s College of Longford in 1994 and earned the Fr Manning Medal, the school’s highest honour which recognises academic and sporting achievements as well as a student’s general impact on school life.