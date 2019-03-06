This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donaghy will bring a 'different perspective' to the Galway hurlers this season

Conor Cooney is looking forward to working with the three-time All-Star.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,591 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526895

KIERAN DONAGHY’S APPOINTMENT as a performance coach with Galway was the latest high-profile addition to an inter-county hurling set-up in recent weeks.

Kieran Donaghy before the game Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eamon O’Shea returned to Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary fold in a “support role”, while Munster legend Doug Howlett was brought on board as performance coach by John Meyler in Cork and Dessie Farrell will have a similar position in Dublin under Mattie Kenny.

And Kevin Martin introduced Ann Marie Kennedy as sports psychologist with Offaly as part of a recent backroom shake-up.

While Micheal Donoghue’s decision to bring Donaghy on board raised some eyebrows, Galway forward Conor Cooney is looking forward to working with the four-time All-Ireland winner.

“It’s great to have him there,” said Cooney. “I haven’t really been involved too much, but seems like a great guy and a great character.

“He was involved with a fantastic Kerry team there so, I suppose it’s an outside voice, an outside view and a different perspective on things.

“I always think that’s a good idea to challenge your own way of thinking and challenge the way you’re doing things and maybe adapt and change. If you don’t you’ll probably become stagnant and ultimately you’ll be beaten.

“He’ll be a great guy to have around especially for myself being a forward. I’ll be trying to glean a few gems of wisdom from him throughout the year so looking forward to working with him.”

Donaghy indicated that he’s been watching some footage of Galway’s movement in attack as part of his brief under Donoghue.

“It’s great to have him there, maybe analysing games a bit and seeing what marginal gains you can make and things like that,” added Cooney.

AIB GAA Club Championship All-Ireland Finals Media Day Conor Cooney was speaking at the AIB GAA Club Championship All-Ireland Finals media day. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“We’ve had people involved at different stages, people coming in, from different walks of life, giving talks and things like that.”

The 26-year-old is currently focused on St Thomas’ bid for the second All-Ireland club title in their history. The Galway hotshots will be without corner-forward Kenneth Burke for the decider against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Burke limped off with a serious hamstring injury early in the second-half of their win over Cushendall and subsequently underwent surgery to repair the issue.

“Kenneth’s under pressure,” said Cooney. “He got surgery there on his hamstring. Realistically, probably, he’ll be out. We have a pretty good clean bill of health (otherwise).

“I suppose he’ll be a massive loss for us. He’s such a leader there and he has so much experience. He’s so dedicated as well and he’s just trained so hard.

“It’s disappointing for him but we’ll do our best to get the win and maybe do it for him in a way – it might light a fire under a few lads and get us going.”

