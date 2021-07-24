Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 July 2021
Cork U20 star forward suffers devastating cruciate blow

Conor Corbett had been in stunning form for the Rebels, who were crowned Munster champions on Thursday.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 24 Jul 2021
Conor Corbett after scoring a goal against Kerry last week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CORK U20 STAR forward Conor Corbett has had a devastating cruciate injury confirmed, ruling him out of the Rebels’ All-Ireland bid.

The42 understands that the Clyda Rovers clubman had a scan yesterday after suffering a blow to the knee in Thursday’s Munster final victory, and results last night revealed the injury.

The news comes as a tough setback for the player, who had just come back from four months out after shoulder surgery last winter, and of course, for Keith Ricken’s side.

Corbett had been in stunning form for the Rebels, scoring 2-4 last week against Kerry and 0-2 before coming off at half time in the decider win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The 2019 Electric Ireland Minor Footballer of the Year, Corbett was a key figure as Cork won their first All-Ireland title at that grade since 2000 that year. He scored 1-7 in the final as they overcame Galway.

- with reporting from Fintan O’Toole.

