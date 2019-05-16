Cork All-Ireland winning boss Counihan appointed to key football role in the county

Conor Counihan after Cork's 2010 All-Ireland final victory. Source: Cathal Noonan

CORK COUNTY BOARD have announced that All-Ireland winning manager Conor Counihan has been appointed to a key Gaelic football role within the county, taking the reins as project co-ordinator for football.

A newly-created three-year role, its key focus is to implement the 2024 five-year plan for Cork football — which Counihan helped put together.

The Aghada man steered Cork to All-Ireland SFC glory in 2010, the pinnacle of his time in charge from 2008 to 2013. He also oversaw three Munster title successes and four league title wins.

As a player, he won two Celtic Crosses in 1989 and 1990.

In recent years, Counihan been actively involved with Rebel Óg development squads and is a member of the board of Cairde Chorcaí.

“We are delighted that Conor applied successfully for this position, which is vital to the future of Cork football,” chairperson Tracey Kennedy said.

“Conor brings with him a huge amount of experience in all aspects of Cork football, along with a passion and drive that is immeasurable, and on behalf of the county board, I would like to welcome him to our team and wish him every success in this new role.”

Cork now look to improve their fortunes on the field at senior level after being relegated to Division 3 of the league earlier this year.

Last year, Counihan coached Tipperary senior club Arravale Rovers. He was involved in putting the Rebels’ five-year football plan together along with Graham Canty and Brian Cuthbert, and it was published in January.

