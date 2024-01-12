Former Ireland U21 captain Coventry joins Charlton Athletic from West Ham

FORMER IRELAND U21 captain Conor Coventry has signed for Charlton Athletic from West Ham United.

Coventry, 23, arrives at the League One outfit on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder spent roughly 13 years at boyhood club West Ham, joining when he was just 10 years old.

He made his Premier League debut, was involved in the Uefa Europa Conference League win and starred for Rotherham United in the Championship throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Conor Coventry from West Ham on a three-and-a-half year contract ✍️



Welcome, @conorcoventry! ❤️#cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 12, 2024

Coventry, who was born in London but qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, will now work under Michael Appleton at the Addicks.

He says “the vision of the gaffer and the people behind the scenes with where they want to take the club” is what attracted him to Charlton.

“I’m from London so I know what this club means to people and the size of it. I’m really looking forward to buying into what is going on here and being a part of it.”

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to sign Conor,” Appleton, who previously worked with Coventry while he was on loan at Lincoln City, said.

“To be reunited with him on a permanent deal, I’m delighted.

“He’s very, very comfortable on the ball and knows his position really well. He’s a good passer of the ball, with good technique, and he’s got a steeliness to him as well which I like – a bit of nastiness to him. He’s one who lives his life right and is a proper professional.”

“We’re really pleased to secure the signing of Conor,” Technical Director Andy Scott added.

“He’s a player we’ve been chasing for a long time. We’ve beaten off a number of competitors, not only in League One, but in the Championship as well. He’s shown how committed he is to Charlton and what we want to achieve here. It’s an exciting signing for the club and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him on the pitch.”

The deal is subject to Premier League and EFL approval.

Charlton face Peterborough United tomorrow.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Conor for his efforts during his time at the Club, and wish him well for his future career,” the Hammers wrote in a statement.