Coventry called into Irish squad with Knight suspended

FORMER IRISH U21 captain Conor Coventry has been drafted into the senior international squad for Sunday’s Nations League game against England, with Jason Knight suspended.

Knight picked up a yellow card in the early stages of Thursday’s win at home to Finland, which ruled him out of tomorrow’s clash at Wembley. Heimir Hallgrimsson has thus turned to uncapped Coventry, who has been among senior squads in the past without being capped.

Coventry flew from London to Dublin to train with his Irish team-mates this morning, and will fly with the team back to London ahead of tomorrow’s game. Having come through West Ham’s academy, Coventry made 10 senior appearances for the club, the bulk of them in the Conference League and League Cup. He played once in the Premier League.

Coventry had a series of loan spells during his time at West Ham, and completed a permanent move to League One’s Charlton Athletic at the start of the year, and has been a fixture of their midfield since.

Advertisement

The FAI have offered no further squad updates, suggesting an otherwise fully-fit squad will travel to London later today.

Ireland can finish no higher or lower than third in their group, with England needing to win to guarantee top spot and automatic promotion to League A.