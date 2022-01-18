Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 midfielder Coventry loaned out to MK Dons for the rest of the season

The West Ham player spent the first half of the current campaign at Peterborough United.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 12:44 PM
Coventry with MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting (left) and head coach Liam Manning (right).
MK DONS HAVE announced a deal to bring in Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry on a short-term deal. 

The 21-year-old midfielder will join the League One side on loan from West Ham for the remainder of the season. 

Coventry spent the first half of the current campaign at Championship club Peterborough United, where he made 12 league appearances. 

He has previously worked with Dons head coach Liam Manning at West Ham’s U23s, and also links up with fellow Irish players Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora at the Stadium MK. 

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Coventry. “This is a club moving in a really good direction and hopefully I can help make a positive impact towards that.

“I know how the team plays and it’s something that suits me. I am a player who will always give my all and look to get on the ball, dictate play and help keep possession.

I obviously know the manager from his time at West Ham. He is someone I trust and who really helped my development so I am looking forward to working with him again and hopefully I can repay his and the club’s faith with my performances.”

“Conor is somebody I know well from our time together at West Ham United,” added Manning.

“He is a fantastic character, first and foremost, as well as a hard-working and talented young player who his comfortable on the ball and suited to what we are trying to do here at MK Dons. He will certainly bolster our squad and add to the quality that we have here.”

MK Dons are currently fifth in the table and face Doncaster Rovers at home this Saturday. 

