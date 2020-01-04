Ireland U21 midfielder signs new long-term deal with West Ham

IRELAND U21 MIDFIELDER Conor Coventry has signed a new long-term deal with West Ham United which will keep him with the Premier League club until the summer of 2023.

The new deal also includes the option of an additional year for the 19-year-old, who first joined the club at just ten years of age.

Coventry made his first-team debut last season having previously signed his first professional contract in 2017. He made his second appearance for the first team in the Carabao Cup win over Newport County in August, while also regularly captaining the club’s U23 outfit.

“It’s a very proud day for me,” Coventry told the West Ham website of his new deal, “and obviously something I’ve dreamed of since I came to the Club at ten-years-old. It’s something that I’ve worked towards for a really long time.

“When you come through, and you’re here every day from such a young age, it means more to you than you can really imagine. It means everything to me. I first came to the club as a kid and now I’ve become a man.

“Obviously the most important thing is the time – it’s another three-and-a-half years at the Club, so that gives me confidence that, in those years, I can break through as a first-team player.”

London-born Coventry qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Irish-born mother and has been an integral part of the U21 team since Stephen Kenny took over last November.

Before that, he also represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level.

