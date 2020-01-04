This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 midfielder signs new long-term deal with West Ham

Conor Coventry will be staying with the Hammers until the summer of 2023.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 11:46 AM
42 minutes ago 1,610 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4953513
Conor Coventry in action for West Ham.
Image: Nick Potts
Conor Coventry in action for West Ham.
Conor Coventry in action for West Ham.
Image: Nick Potts

IRELAND U21 MIDFIELDER Conor Coventry has signed a new long-term deal with West Ham United which will keep him with the Premier League club until the summer of 2023.

The new deal also includes the option of an additional year for the 19-year-old, who first joined the club at just ten years of age.

Coventry made his first-team debut last season having previously signed his first professional contract in 2017. He made his second appearance for the first team in the Carabao Cup win over Newport County in August, while also regularly captaining the club’s U23 outfit.

“It’s a very proud day for me,” Coventry told the West Ham website of his new deal, “and obviously something I’ve dreamed of since I came to the Club at ten-years-old. It’s something that I’ve worked towards for a really long time.

“When you come through, and you’re here every day from such a young age, it means more to you than you can really imagine. It means everything to me. I first came to the club as a kid and now I’ve become a man.

“Obviously the most important thing is the time – it’s another three-and-a-half years at the Club, so that gives me confidence that, in those years, I can break through as a first-team player.”

London-born Coventry qualifies for the Boys in Green through his Irish-born mother and has been an integral part of the U21 team since Stephen Kenny took over last November.

Before that, he also represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie