This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's a lot said about Dublin but financial advantages don't get you up at 6am for a gym session'

Conor Cox says there is an onus on other teams to bridge the gap on the All-Ireland champions.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,309 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4976654
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Roscommon star forward Conor Cox.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

ROSCOMMON FORWARD CONOR Cox is unconvinced by the argument surrounding Dublin’s financial advantages, saying that he doesn’t “really buy into it.”

The Kerry-born star has come up against the five-in-a-row champions since joining the Roscommon ranks, including their Super 8s clash last year.

Many have argued that Dublin’s financial strength has been a major factor in their success, but Cox believes the mental fortitude of the players is of greater significance. 

“I think there’s a lot said by lots of different people about this Dublin team having all the financial advantages,” he begins.

But I don’t think financial advantages get you out of the bed at 6am to do your gym session or makes you stay on the field an extra bit longer to practice your free-kicks or do your runs, or like Stephen Cluxton practice your kick-outs.

“So I don’t really buy into all of that, I just think Dublin are up there at the top now and it’s up to the rest of us to catch up with them.”

Cox, who still plays his club football with Listowel Emmetts in Kerry, represented the Kingdom the whole way up through the underage ranks. However, the senior breakthrough never materialised.

His father Martin comes from the Éire Og club in Roscommon, which created an opening for Cox.

He linked up with Roscommon ahead of 2019 campaign and has made a huge impression since his arrival. He scored five points as Anthony Cunningham’s side secured the Connacht SFC title against Galway, and was a prolific scorer for the primrose and blue throughout the year.

“Yeah, it’s mad to think it’s a year already,” he recalls.

“In that year I suppose I made some great memories and some great friends too up in Roscommon. 

“It’s been very enjoyable and I’m looking forward to this year now and a few more years to come hopefully.” 

Roscommon lost all three of their Super 8s games in 2018, but finished their 2019 campaign on a high with a win over Cork.

Again, Cox finished that tie with a five-point tally. And as Roscommon face into the start of their 2020 league campaign, he believes the team is growing and progressing through playing those tough championship games.

“We would have put huge emphasis on that game [against Cork] after the Dublin game. In the dressing room after, we parked the result and said that it was really important to get a result against Cork. On the day, it was a very tight game but we were lucky enough to get over the line. So, we’ll take belief in that this year.

To improve, you need to be playing in those big games. Definitely, the Super 8s is a good stepping stone to gather that experience.”

Conor Cox was speaking at the Allianz Football League 2020 launch.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie