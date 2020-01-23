'There's a lot said about Dublin but financial advantages don't get you up at 6am for a gym session'

ROSCOMMON FORWARD CONOR Cox is unconvinced by the argument surrounding Dublin’s financial advantages, saying that he doesn’t “really buy into it.”

The Kerry-born star has come up against the five-in-a-row champions since joining the Roscommon ranks, including their Super 8s clash last year.

Many have argued that Dublin’s financial strength has been a major factor in their success, but Cox believes the mental fortitude of the players is of greater significance.

“I think there’s a lot said by lots of different people about this Dublin team having all the financial advantages,” he begins.

But I don’t think financial advantages get you out of the bed at 6am to do your gym session or makes you stay on the field an extra bit longer to practice your free-kicks or do your runs, or like Stephen Cluxton practice your kick-outs.

“So I don’t really buy into all of that, I just think Dublin are up there at the top now and it’s up to the rest of us to catch up with them.”

Cox, who still plays his club football with Listowel Emmetts in Kerry, represented the Kingdom the whole way up through the underage ranks. However, the senior breakthrough never materialised.

His father Martin comes from the Éire Og club in Roscommon, which created an opening for Cox.

He linked up with Roscommon ahead of 2019 campaign and has made a huge impression since his arrival. He scored five points as Anthony Cunningham’s side secured the Connacht SFC title against Galway, and was a prolific scorer for the primrose and blue throughout the year.

“Yeah, it’s mad to think it’s a year already,” he recalls.

“In that year I suppose I made some great memories and some great friends too up in Roscommon.

“It’s been very enjoyable and I’m looking forward to this year now and a few more years to come hopefully.”

Roscommon lost all three of their Super 8s games in 2018, but finished their 2019 campaign on a high with a win over Cork.

Again, Cox finished that tie with a five-point tally. And as Roscommon face into the start of their 2020 league campaign, he believes the team is growing and progressing through playing those tough championship games.

“We would have put huge emphasis on that game [against Cork] after the Dublin game. In the dressing room after, we parked the result and said that it was really important to get a result against Cork. On the day, it was a very tight game but we were lucky enough to get over the line. So, we’ll take belief in that this year.

To improve, you need to be playing in those big games. Definitely, the Super 8s is a good stepping stone to gather that experience.”

Conor Cox was speaking at the Allianz Football League 2020 launch.

