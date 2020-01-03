'A clean slate' - Cork City complete signing of former Reading striker from Derry

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of former Reading striker and 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division champion with UCD, Conor Davis, from Derry City.

New chapter: Conor Davis. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Davis, a former Ireland underage international, is looking forward to “starting fresh” on Leeside after a colourful few years on home soil and across the water.

The 21-year-old joined Reading at the age of 16 from Templeogue United, but returned home after struggling to make a breakthrough at the Madejski. He featured for the Royals U18 and U23 sides before returning to Ireland in 2018 and signing for UCD.

Davis was instrumental as The Students secured the First Division title under Collie O’Neill, and reached the semi-final of the FAI Cup.

Although UCD struggled after key departures, Davis’ good form there continued into the first half of the 2019 season. He left in July, however, heading to the Brandywell until the league finished up.

It was ultimately a period of frustration, as Davis was unable to break into the team. There, he made just two starts and five substitute appearances, scoring one goal.

But now, he’s set for a new challenge with Neal Fenn’s Rebels.

“I’m very grateful to Neale and his staff for giving me this opportunity to play for such a prestigious club in Cork City,” he said, “and I hope to repay him and the fans with lots of goals throughout the season.”

“I had a stop, start few months at Derry and I felt it was best for me to move on and have a clean slate and what better place to do that at this moment than Cork City who are in a similar process of starting fresh.

I think this is a great chance for me to kick on in my career and I can’t wait to pull on the green jersey for the first time.

“I’m under no illusions of the pressures that come with playing for such a big club and what the fans expect from Cork City players but I also have no doubt that we can deliver and hopefully, with a bit of time and patience, take this club back to where it belongs.”

City boss Fenn added his delight with the acquisition of the striker.

“Conor is a talented player who fits the mould of what we’re looking for here,” he noted.

He met the lads and trained today, and it’s clear that he’s eager to do well here. We’re excited to see how he does at the club.

