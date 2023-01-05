Former Rossies captain with 'magical left foot' announces his retirement

FORMER ROSCOMMON CAPTAIN Conor Devaney has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Devaney, who helped the Rossies to win Connacht titles in 2017 and 2019, made 117 appearances across 16 seasons at senior level.

He was nominated for an All-Star on the back of his performances in the 2017 championship, and was subsequently named captain by then-manager Kevin McStay for the 2018 season.

The Kilbride man was part of the successful minor team which won the 2006 All-Ireland championship, beating Kerry after a replay, and also won two Division 2 league titles and two Connacht League titles at senior level.

Roscommon GAA hailed him as “one of the finest players to pull on the primrose and blue jersey” as he announced his retirement on Thursday.

“Conor’s skill and flair on the pitch was very evident from a young age,” county chairperson Brian Carroll said, “and that magical left foot lit up many of the 117 games that Conor played in for the primrose and blue.

“I wish Conor and his family the very best of luck in the future and I also wish to thank Conor’s club Kilbride for all their work developing Conor from a young age into the fine footballer he was.”