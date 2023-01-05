Advertisement
Thursday 5 January 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Read Next
More Stories
Tommy Dickson/INPHO Conor Devaney: 'One of the finest players to pull on the primrose and blue'.
# Conor Devaney
Former Rossies captain with 'magical left foot' announces his retirement
Conor Devaney won Connacht titles with Roscommon in 2017 and 2019.
1.6k
0
49 minutes ago

FORMER ROSCOMMON CAPTAIN Conor Devaney has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Devaney, who helped the Rossies to win Connacht titles in 2017 and 2019, made 117 appearances across 16 seasons at senior level.

He was nominated for an All-Star on the back of his performances in the 2017 championship, and was subsequently named captain by then-manager Kevin McStay for the 2018 season.

The Kilbride man was part of the successful minor team which won the 2006 All-Ireland championship, beating Kerry after a replay, and also won two Division 2 league titles and two Connacht League titles at senior level.

Roscommon GAA hailed him as “one of the finest players to pull on the primrose and blue jersey” as he announced his retirement on Thursday.

“Conor’s skill and flair on the pitch was very evident from a young age,” county chairperson Brian Carroll said, “and that magical left foot lit up many of the 117 games that Conor played in for the primrose and blue.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“I wish Conor and his family the very best of luck in the future and I also wish to thank Conor’s club Kilbride for all their work developing Conor from a young age into the fine footballer he was.”

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     