Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Irish flanker Conor Gilsenan retires 'with a heavy heart' at the age of 27

‘Conor is everything that is good about London Irish,’ director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 5:00 PM
Conor Gilsenan at London Irish.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

Updated 23 minutes ago

LONDON IRISH HAVE confirmed that 27-year-old flanker Conor Gilsenan has been forced to retire from rugby with immediate effect.

Director of rugby Declan Kidney paid tribute to the Westmeath native, who was a fan-favourite at the Exiles since joining the club in 2014.

“Conor is everything that is good about London Irish – always very welcoming, positive and determined,” Kidney said of his compatriot.

“In a club of Exiles, he welcomed everyone with open arms and as hard as he worked on the pitch, where he gave every minute everything he had, he did likewise off the pitch by continually looking out for his fellow players and clubmates.

“All at London Irish thank Conor for his dedicated service and wish him the very best for his future.”

While the club didn’t disclose further details, a statement issued this afternoon by London Irish explained that medical reasons were behind Gilsenan’s announcement.

He hadn’t played for the Premiership outfit since being substituted following a heavy collision in a European Challenge Cup game against Bayonne last November.

Gilsenan said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am wrapping up my career in rugby and my time with London Irish, a club that quickly became my adopted home over the past six years.

“I have played with some incredible players, built relationships with extraordinary people and represented a special club with great supporters. Thanks to everyone who played a part in my time at Irish – fond memories I will take with me for a lifetime.”

After captaining Clongowes Wood College to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup title in 2011, Gilsenan came through the ranks at Leinster and represented Ireland at U20 level.

Following a loan spell with Connacht, he was signed by London Irish and went on to make 70 appearances, during which he contributed six tries. 

