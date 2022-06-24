Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 midfielder Grant joins MK Dons

The Dubliner made 38 appearances for Rochdale last season.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jun 2022, 4:26 PM
conor-grant Conor Grant in action for Ireland's U21s. Source: Janvier Gonzalez Vazquez/INPHO

IRISH MIDFIELDER CONOR Grant has joined League One club MK Dons on a long-term deal. 

The 20-year-old Dubliner signs for an undisclosed fee, having made 58 appearances for Rochdale over the past two seasons.

Former Malahide United and Shamrock Rovers schoolboy Grant moved to England in 2017, joining Sheffield Wednesday, and made his professional debut in September 2020.

He has three caps for the Republic of Ireland at U21 level.

“I’m very pleased,” said Grant. “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to Liam Sweeting and the gaffer earlier in the Summer and I was very impressed by what they had to say. How the gaffer wants to play and how the club is run really suits me so hopefully I will fit right in.

“I am player who will always give 100% and I see myself as a creative attacking player who will hopefully keep the fans excited.”

Dons manager Liam Manning added: “Conor is an exciting addition to the squad and a player we are looking forward to working with.

“He has a number of qualities, technically and physically, which we have seen from watching him regularly at Rochdale.

“He has shown good potential so far and it is now down to him, with the support of the staff, to unlock that promise and produce high-quality moments on a consistent basis.”

