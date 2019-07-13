Ireland midfielder extends Aston Villa deal after helping club return to Premier League

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane has extended his contract at Aston Villa after the midfielder helped Dean Smith’s sider return to the Premier League by winning last season’s play-off final.

The 28-year-old scored seven goals and chipped in with 11 assists as Villa finished in fourth place, before beating West Brom in the play-off semi-finals — where Hourihane scored in the opening leg — and defeating Derby County in the final.

Hourihane, who has made 111 appearances since arriving at Villa Park from Barnsley in 2017, said he was happy to be committing his future to the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s exciting times for the club with us moving into the Premier League,” he said on Saturday.

“I’ve waited all my career for the opportunity to play at this level [in the Premier League] and the time has now arrived.

Hourihane celebrates scoring a goal against West Brom. Source: Martin Rickett

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. It’s a big period for me personally as I’ve come all the way from League Two to reach the top.

“I’m glad to sign and look forward to being here for seasons ahead.”

The Bandon native has enjoyed an incredible journey from League Two to the Premier League in just five years, rising from Plymouth Argyle, to Barnsley and now Aston Villa where he will enjoy football in the top-tier of English football for the first time next starting month.

