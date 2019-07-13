This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland midfielder extends Aston Villa deal after helping club return to Premier League

The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals and recorded 16 assists since arriving at Villa Park in 2017.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 9:38 AM
48 minutes ago 2,209 Views 1 Comment
The Bandon native will play Premier League football this season.
Image: Twitter @AVFCofficial
Image: Twitter @AVFCofficial

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane has extended his contract at Aston Villa after the midfielder helped Dean Smith’s sider return to the Premier League by winning last season’s play-off final.

The 28-year-old scored seven goals and chipped in with 11 assists as Villa finished in fourth place, before beating West Brom in the play-off semi-finals — where Hourihane scored in the opening leg — and defeating Derby County in the final.

Hourihane, who has made 111 appearances since arriving at Villa Park from Barnsley in 2017, said he was happy to be committing his future to the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s exciting times for the club with us moving into the Premier League,” he said on Saturday.

“I’ve waited all my career for the opportunity to play at this level [in the Premier League] and the time has now arrived.

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship Play-off - Semi Final - First Leg - Villa Park Hourihane celebrates scoring a goal against West Brom. Source: Martin Rickett

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. It’s a big period for me personally as I’ve come all the way from League Two to reach the top.

“I’m glad to sign and look forward to being here for seasons ahead.”

The Bandon native has enjoyed an incredible journey from League Two to the Premier League in just five years, rising from Plymouth Argyle, to Barnsley and now Aston Villa where he will enjoy football in the top-tier of English football for the first time next starting month.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
