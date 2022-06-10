Conor Horuihane's Aston Villa departure confirmed

Conor Hourihane on the ball for Ireland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CONOR HOURIHANE IS on the hunt for a new club after his departure from Aston Villa was confirmed this evening.

“Thank you for your huge contributions in claret and blue,” the Premier League club tweeted alongside a highlights video, which Hourihane, in turn, shared with the message:

“All good things come to an end! Special days and special club.”

The Republic of Ireland midfielder joined Villa from Barnsley in 2017. He played 151 games for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

All good things come to an end! Special days and special club 💜 https://t.co/phgqdhguJV — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) June 10, 2022

Hourihane, 31, helped Villa to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2019, though his bid to do similar with most recent loan club Sheffield United ended in disappointment in May.

The Corkman impressed for the Blades after joining in January, having previously spent a loan spell at Swansea City.

Hourihane’s full focus is on international duty at the minute. Stephen Kenny’s Ireland face Scotland in their next Uefa Nations League fixture at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.