Wednesday 6 July 2022
Ireland international Conor Hourihane completes Derby County move

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Rams.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DERBY COUNTY HAVE announced the signing of Ireland international Conor Hourihane.

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the club, having been released by Aston Villa last month.

Hourihane spent five years at Villa, scoring 29 goals across 151 appearances for the West Midlands side.

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, playing over 30 times as the Blades reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, where they lost out to Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder has also been capped 35 times for Ireland, scoring one goal.

New Derby manager Liam Rosenior has been busy rebuilding the Rams squad ahead of the 2022/23 League One season.

Rosenior succeeded Wayne Rooney in the Derby hotseat after the former Manchester United star stepped away from his position last month, following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

Rooney guided Derby through a season of uncertainty, with the club entering administration last September.

However Derby’s future was recently secured after Clowes Developments completed their takeover at Pride Park last week.

The club are reported to be closing in on further new signings, and have been linked with moves for Cardiff striker James Collins and former Ireland international David McGoldrick.

The42 Team

