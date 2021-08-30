Conor Hourihane has joined the Irish contingent at Sheffield United

Hourihane will hope to win his 27th Ireland cap in Wednesday's game against Portugal.

CONOR HOURIHANE HAS completed a loan move from Aston Villa to Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old midfielder will spend the remainder of the season with the Championship club, where he’ll join compatriots John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick.

Hourihane passed a medical today at Sheffield United’s Shirecliffe training complex, before departing to link up with the Republic of Ireland squad in Faro for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

“I’m delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started,” said Hourihane, who’s back in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City.

“I’ve played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Sheffield United have struggled so far under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic. The Blades currently languish second from bottom of the Championship table, having taken just two points from their opening five games.

For Hourihane, the move looks likely to spell the end of his time at Aston Villa, where his contract is due to expire in the summer. The Corkman’s only appearance for the Premier League club so far this season came in a Carabao Cup win against League Two side Barrow.