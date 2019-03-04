This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You have to show character and mental strength' - Hourihane silences Villa jeers

The Republic of Ireland midfielder scored twice in Saturday’s victory against Derby County.

By Paul Dollery Monday 4 Mar 2019, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,293 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4523201
Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane.
Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane.
Image: Bradley Collyer

CONOR HOURIHANE INSISTS that he never doubted himself despite being a target for criticism from Aston Villa supporters.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has come under fire from his own club’s fans recently, as evidenced by the ironic cheers that greeted his substitution during a 2-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion last month.

In Saturday’s game against Derby County, he responded emphatically by scoring twice in a 4-0 victory at Villa Park.

As well as being the club’s leading assist-maker (9) in the Championship this season, Hourihane has scored six times — a tally only bettered at Villa by on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

“They [the fans] pay their money so they can have their own opinions. No problem,” Hourihane told The Birmingham Mail. “Now we’re all heroes again and that’s football. One week you can be a villain, the next week you can be a hero, so it’s part and parcel.”

Hourihane, who joined Villa from Barnsley in January 2017, will hope to be included when Mick McCarthy names his Republic of Ireland squad on Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Since his senior international debut came two years ago this month in a friendly against Iceland, Hourihane has won eight caps for the Boys in Green. The most recent of those came in the goalless draw with Northern Ireland back in November.

George Saville with Conor Hourihane Hourihane tangling with Northern Ireland's George Saville. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I felt I played a lot better last week [against Stoke City] after what happened against West Brom,” said Hourihane, who started his career in England with Sunderland, before moving on to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

“I felt I played a lot better against Derby too. You have to take the ups and downs and try to stay in the middle because it can change for you quickly. You have to show character and mental strength.

“I’ve had a half-decent career, played a lot of games consistently over the past few years so I must be doing something right. I always think when I’m going through a tough patch, just work even harder, never doubt yourself, keep self-belief as high as possible and you’ll come through the good patches and the bad patches.”

Despite winning just three times in their last 15 outings in the Championship, Saturday’s result against Derby has left Aston Villa just six points adrift of the promotion play-off places.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie