Conor Hourihane: 'I love playing football, your career is too short to be sitting around'

Hourihane nets Swansea's second in their win over Norwich.

Hourihane nets Swansea's second in their win over Norwich.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane’s loan move to Swansea continues to be a huge success after his latest goal and man-of-the-match performance last night in the Championship.

The midfielder has slotted in seamlessly for the Welsh club with his desire to secure gametime and a belief that his ‘career is too short to be sitting around’ fuelling his decision to swap life in the Premier League with Aston Villa for the second tier.

Hourihane made the loan move in January after only four Premier League appearances this season for Dean Smith’s side, the last of those in late November.

But he has hit the ground running for Swansea after making his debut in FA Cup and then scoring in three games on the bounce in the Championship.

The third of those arrived with last night’s sweetly-struck strike helping Swansea to a 2-0 win over table-toppers Norwich and putting Steve Cooper’s side into second place.

“I’m loving it. Delighted to get the opportunity to play,” Hourihane told Sky Sports after being presented with the man-of-the-match award for his performance.

“I love playing football. Your career is too short to be sitting around. Wherever I could have went, I was all for it, so delighted to be here.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I have my own high standards. I’m still hungry for more and hopefully in the coming weeks that’ll be the case.”

🗣️ "I love playing football. Your career is too short to be sitting around"



Conor Hourihane is loving life on loan at Swansea after another Man of the Match display against leaders Norwich pic.twitter.com/7HSaaJHGa3 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 5, 2021

Swansea have now won eight of their last ten games across the Championship and FA Cup. They host Man City on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the cup competition before focus returns to the promotion bid in the league with Hourihane hoping to replicate the feat he achieved when Aston Villa went up in 2019.

“We were coming into this game with confidence, no matter who we were playing, whether it was someone at the top of the league or down the bottom of the league,” said the Cork native.

“Since I’ve come in the lads have been brilliant. We keep going. I think we’ve got a good mix of experienced lads like myself, Benno [Ryan Bennett], Kyle Naughton, Andre Ayew. There’s a good mix, a good energy and good heads.

“There’s a nice balance and we keep moving on to the next one.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!