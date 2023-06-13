Duff thrilled as Shels tie down 'best goalkeeper in LOI' Conor Kearns

SHELBOURNE’S CONOR KEARNS will remain with the club until at least 2024, with manager Damien Duff describing the 25-year-old as The best goalkeeper in the League of Ireland”.

Kearns has league-leading statistics in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this season, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just 14 goals in his 20 league appearances.

The Dubliner has become one of Shels’ star players under Duff since joining from Galway United in the off-season, and Kearns said he “couldn’t be happier” to extend his time with the club.

“It’s a really exciting place to be at the moment, on and off the pitch, and I’ve loved every minute since stepping through the door here at Tolka Park.

“There’s huge ambitions here from the manager and the staff, the players, and everyone behind the scenes, I really want to be a part of that. Things are moving in the right direction at Shels and I hope I can play a role in helping the club continue that forward progression.”

Manager Duff added: “We are all delighted that Conor has extended his stay with the club. He has been an incredible signing and has quickly shown that he is the best goalkeeper in the League Of Ireland.

“What is even more exciting is that he is a top pro who has an elite mentality and he will no doubt improve a lot more with the help of Paul Skinner and with the environment he is working in.

“I would like to thank the owner Acun Ilıcalı and Tan Kesler for completing the deal so quickly.”