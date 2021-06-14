Irish prop joins Newcastle from Connacht

CONOR KENNY HAS completed his move from Connacht to Newcastle Falcons and signed a two-year deal with the Premiership outfit.

The 125kg prop made 11 first team appearances for the western province, while he has also represented Ireland at U18, U19 and U20 levels.

“I’m really excited about coming over,” Kenny told the Falcons club website.

“When I first spoke to Newcastle’s director of rugby Dean Richards a little while back I was very taken by where he wants the club to go, and it sounds like we have the same mind-set.

“I want to play for a guy like that at a club with those values, and it always felt like a good fit.”

Explaining his rugby journey, the 24-year-old tight-head said: “I first started playing rugby when I was 10 or 11, and went on to play age-grade rugby with Connacht and Ireland.

“I got into Connacht’s academy and was playing a bit for my home club, Buccaneers. I didn’t start taking rugby seriously as a career option until probably the final year of my academy, but once I’d played a few professional games I felt like a different person and just threw myself into it.

“It’s been a long journey, but everything appears to be going in an upward direction now.”

Falcons director of rugby Richards added: “Conor is a very promising tight-head who will add to the competition we have in our front-row.

“We look forward to his arrival, and I’m confident he can show up well at this level.”

