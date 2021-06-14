BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Irish prop joins Newcastle from Connacht

Former Ireland U20 international Conor Kenny is on the move.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jun 2021, 10:45 AM
58 minutes ago 1,713 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466097
Conor Kenny during a Connacht training session.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Conor Kenny during a Connacht training session.
Conor Kenny during a Connacht training session.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CONOR KENNY HAS completed his move from Connacht to Newcastle Falcons and signed a two-year deal with the Premiership outfit. 

The 125kg prop made 11 first team appearances for the western province, while he has also represented Ireland at U18, U19 and U20 levels. 

“I’m really excited about coming over,” Kenny told the Falcons club website.

“When I first spoke to Newcastle’s director of rugby Dean Richards a little while back I was very taken by where he wants the club to go, and it sounds like we have the same mind-set.

“I want to play for a guy like that at a club with those values, and it always felt like a good fit.”

Explaining his rugby journey, the 24-year-old tight-head said: “I first started playing rugby when I was 10 or 11, and went on to play age-grade rugby with Connacht and Ireland.

“I got into Connacht’s academy and was playing a bit for my home club, Buccaneers. I didn’t start taking rugby seriously as a career option until probably the final year of my academy, but once I’d played a few professional games I felt like a different person and just threw myself into it.

“It’s been a long journey, but everything appears to be going in an upward direction now.”

Falcons director of rugby Richards added: “Conor is a very promising tight-head who will add to the competition we have in our front-row.

“We look forward to his arrival, and I’m confident he can show up well at this level.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie