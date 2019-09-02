This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork's Conor Lane to referee All-Ireland final replay as ticket prices reduced

Dublin and Kerry will battle it out once more for the Sam Maguire in two weeks.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 2 Sep 2019, 3:27 PM
56 minutes ago 3,197 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4792417
Cork's Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the replay.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork's Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the replay.
Cork's Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the replay.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced that ticket prices will be reduced for the All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dublin and Kerry, while Cork official Conor Lane has been appointed as referee for the game.

Following a thrilling encounter in Croke Park on Sunday, the two sides will prepare to square off once again in what will be Lane’s third All-Ireland SFC decider.

Ticket prices have been reduced by one third for the replay with stand tickets dropping to €60, while terrace tickets will cost €30.

Discounted children’s tickets, costing €10, will also be made available to the competing counties.

It is not expected that there will be a general sale of tickets, with all tickets being distributed through county boards.

Banteer/Lyre’s Lane was the man in the middle in last year’s final between Dublin and Tyrone and was also the referee in the 2016 decider where Jim Gavin’s side clashed with Mayo.

That final also ended in a draw with Dublin going on to edge out a dramatic replay to defend their All-Ireland crown.

During the 2019 championship, Lane refereed the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo as well as the Super 8s meeting of Meath and Donegal. He also took charge of games in the Ulster, Connacht and Leinster championships.

Previously, Lane also refereed the 2013 All-Ireland minor final, the 2016 All-Ireland club final and the 2013 and 2016 Connacht finals.

His umpires on the day will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Laois’s Maurice Deegan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is David Coldrick (Meath) and the sideline official will be Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie