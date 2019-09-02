Cork's Conor Lane to referee All-Ireland final replay as ticket prices reduced

Cork's Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the replay.

THE GAA HAVE announced that ticket prices will be reduced for the All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dublin and Kerry, while Cork official Conor Lane has been appointed as referee for the game.

Following a thrilling encounter in Croke Park on Sunday, the two sides will prepare to square off once again in what will be Lane’s third All-Ireland SFC decider.

Ticket prices have been reduced by one third for the replay with stand tickets dropping to €60, while terrace tickets will cost €30.

Discounted children’s tickets, costing €10, will also be made available to the competing counties.

It is not expected that there will be a general sale of tickets, with all tickets being distributed through county boards.

Banteer/Lyre’s Lane was the man in the middle in last year’s final between Dublin and Tyrone and was also the referee in the 2016 decider where Jim Gavin’s side clashed with Mayo.

That final also ended in a draw with Dublin going on to edge out a dramatic replay to defend their All-Ireland crown.

During the 2019 championship, Lane refereed the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo as well as the Super 8s meeting of Meath and Donegal. He also took charge of games in the Ulster, Connacht and Leinster championships.

Previously, Lane also refereed the 2013 All-Ireland minor final, the 2016 All-Ireland club final and the 2013 and 2016 Connacht finals.

His umpires on the day will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Laois’s Maurice Deegan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is David Coldrick (Meath) and the sideline official will be Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

