This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 defenders to start in FA Cup games as Parrott on the bench for Spurs

There’s plenty Irish interest in the early FA Cup matches today.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 1:49 PM
31 minutes ago 1,268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4954177
Conor Masterson starts for QPR today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Conor Masterson starts for QPR today.
Conor Masterson starts for QPR today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE IRISH U21 defensive duo of Conor Masterson and Dara O’Shea have both been named to start in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Masterson will make his debut for QPR when they entertain Swansea City while O’Shea will feature for West Brom in their away trip to Charlton.

O’Shea made his first outing for West Brom before Christmas, coming on as a substitute in their game with Brentford as Slaven Bilic’s side continue a campaign which sees them seek promotion.

Both Masterson and O’Shea are centrally involved with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 team in their European championship qualifying campaign.

Striker Troy Parrott is on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs as they take on Middlesbrough while elsewhere in the early games this afternoon there are starting spots for Sheffield United’s Callum Robinson and Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy as part of the nine games that kick-off at 2.01pm.

FA Cup Third Round Fixtures

  • Bristol Rovers v Coventry City
  • Burton Albion v Northampton Town
  • Charlton Athletic v West Brom
  • Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
  • Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley
  • Crystal Palace v Derby County
  • Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
  • QPR v Swansea City
  • Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie