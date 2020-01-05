Ireland U21 defenders to start in FA Cup games as Parrott on the bench for Spurs

THE IRISH U21 defensive duo of Conor Masterson and Dara O’Shea have both been named to start in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Masterson will make his debut for QPR when they entertain Swansea City while O’Shea will feature for West Brom in their away trip to Charlton.

O’Shea made his first outing for West Brom before Christmas, coming on as a substitute in their game with Brentford as Slaven Bilic’s side continue a campaign which sees them seek promotion.

Both Masterson and O’Shea are centrally involved with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 team in their European championship qualifying campaign.

Striker Troy Parrott is on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs as they take on Middlesbrough while elsewhere in the early games this afternoon there are starting spots for Sheffield United’s Callum Robinson and Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy as part of the nine games that kick-off at 2.01pm.

FA Cup Third Round Fixtures

Bristol Rovers v Coventry City

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

QPR v Swansea City

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

