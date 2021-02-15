BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Conor Masterson suffers 'serious injury' which could end his season

The 22-year-old Irish centre-back is currently on loan at Swindon Town from Queens Park Rangers.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Feb 2021, 2:42 PM
45 minutes ago 1,512 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5355030
Conor Masterson (left) of Swindon Town tangling with Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington.
Image: PA
Conor Masterson (left) of Swindon Town tangling with Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington.
Conor Masterson (left) of Swindon Town tangling with Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington.
Image: PA

JUST FOUR WEEKS since he joined the club on loan, Conor Masterson’s spell with Swindon Town could already be at an end.

While making his fifth appearance for the League One outfit in their recent defeat to Shrewsbury Town, Masterson was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Swindon manager John Sheridan has now revealed that the 22-year-old centre-back is facing a lengthy lay-off which could end his season and see him return to his parent club, Queens Park Rangers. 

“Conor has a long-term injury,” the former Republic of Ireland midfielder told the Wiltshire Gazette and Herald. “Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment.

“We’ll do what’s best and what’s right for the lad, but he’s got quite a serious injury. I wouldn’t like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it’s looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks.”

Having been limited to six appearances with QPR this season, Masterson was sent out on loan by the London club last month, which allowed the Kildare native to accumulate further experience of competitive first-team football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A key member of the most recent Ireland U21 squad, he captained the side in the European Championship qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg following Jayson Molumby’s graduation to the senior set-up.

Swindon also signed Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan in January, but he was recalled by Bournemouth last week due to concerns over an injury to Asmir Begovic. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie