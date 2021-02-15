Conor Masterson suffers 'serious injury' which could end his season

JUST FOUR WEEKS since he joined the club on loan, Conor Masterson’s spell with Swindon Town could already be at an end.

While making his fifth appearance for the League One outfit in their recent defeat to Shrewsbury Town, Masterson was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Swindon manager John Sheridan has now revealed that the 22-year-old centre-back is facing a lengthy lay-off which could end his season and see him return to his parent club, Queens Park Rangers.

“Conor has a long-term injury,” the former Republic of Ireland midfielder told the Wiltshire Gazette and Herald. “Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment.

“We’ll do what’s best and what’s right for the lad, but he’s got quite a serious injury. I wouldn’t like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it’s looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks.”

Having been limited to six appearances with QPR this season, Masterson was sent out on loan by the London club last month, which allowed the Kildare native to accumulate further experience of competitive first-team football.

A key member of the most recent Ireland U21 squad, he captained the side in the European Championship qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg following Jayson Molumby’s graduation to the senior set-up.

Swindon also signed Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan in January, but he was recalled by Bournemouth last week due to concerns over an injury to Asmir Begovic.