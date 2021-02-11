Ireland goalkeeper Travers is recalled to Championship from loan spell in League One

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers in action in the Carabao Cup last year.

A MONTH AFTER moving to League One side Swindon Town on loan, Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers has been recalled by his club Bournemouth.

The Championship club have made the move after an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The 21-year-old Travers had joined Swindon in early January, making eight appearances for the club.

Mark Travers has been recalled from his loan at Swindon Town. #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 11, 2021

Travers started Bournemouth’s opening day win of the season in the Championship but was then on the bench when former manager Jason Tindall was in charge. His only other first-team outing in this campaign for the Cherries came last September in the Carabao Cup against Man City.

The Kildare native has been a regular in Ireland senior squads since 2019 with caps arriving in friendly games against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Championship table while they reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with their 2-0 win away to Burnley on Tuesday night. Jonathan Woodgate is their caretaker manager at present while Ireland striker Shane Long made his debut in last Saturday’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City having moved to the club on loan from Southampton.

Next up in their Championship fixture list is an away trip to Nottingham Forest for Saturday’s lunch-time clash.

