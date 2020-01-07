This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 January, 2020
St Mirren replace Sean McLoughlin with his former Cork City team-mate

Conor McCarthy moves to the Scottish Premiership to join Jim Goodwin’s side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 11:40 AM
26 minutes ago 544 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956100
Cork City defender Conor McCarthy heads the ball clear despite the attention of Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Cork City defender Conor McCarthy heads the ball clear despite the attention of Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.
Cork City defender Conor McCarthy heads the ball clear despite the attention of Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CLUB St Mirren have confirmed the signing of defender Conor McCarthy from Cork City.

The 21-year-old centre-back moves to Paisley on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Sean McLoughlin, his former Cork City team-mate.

Having impressed after joining St Mirren on loan in August, McLoughlin was recalled by parent club Hull City last week.

The Buddies, who are managed by Waterford native — and once-capped former Ireland international — Jim Goodwin, currently sit in 10th place in the Scottish top flight.

“Conor ticks all the boxes,” Goodwin said. “With Sean McLoughlin going back to Hull it was a position that we had to bring in at least one.

“Conor is one that we looked at in the summer but couldn’t do anything about it then. But with the Irish league finishing in November we were able to put things in motion and thankfully we have been able to agree a deal with Cork City and with Conor.

“I have seen him in the flesh and we have watched a lot of footage on him. The references that we got from people that I know over there were fantastic as well.” 

McCarthy, who can also operate at right-back, became a regular fixture in the Cork City defence in 2018. After taking on the captain’s armband, he ended 2019 by winning the club’s Player of the Year award following a disappointing campaign overall for the Leesiders.

The former Blarney United player now follows in the footsteps of the likes of Shane Griffin, Dan Casey, Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley, Graham Cummins and Karl Sheppard by finding a new club for 2020.

“I have loved my time at Cork City FC,” McCarthy said. “Since I joined from my schoolboy club, Blarney United, I have really enjoyed representing my hometown team, and it was a particular honour to be captain last season.

“Now is the time for me to move on to the next stage of my career, but I would like to thank everyone I have worked with during my time at Cork City and wish the club the very best of luck for 2020 and beyond.”

Although McCarthy’s contract with Cork City had expired, the League of Ireland Premier Division club are entitled to training compensation from St Mirren due to his age.

