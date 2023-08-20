Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tom Maher/INPHO Naomh Eanna captain Conor McDonald lifts Bob Bowe Cup as teammates celebrate.
# Champions
Conor McDonald stars as Naomh Eanna claim second-ever Wexford title
Oylegate-Glenbrien were contesting their first decider since having captured the title in 1963.
595
0
32 minutes ago

NAOMH EANNA 2-18

OYLEGATE-GLENBRIEN 2-12

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

NAOMH EANNA bolted back to the top of the Wexford SHC pile with a stunning second-half display to deny a dream ending to Oylegate-Glenbrien’s season at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

Oylegate-Glenbrien were contesting their first decider since having captured the title in 1963, and a quick-fire second-half goal from Podge Doran powered Dessie Mythen’s charges back into a 2-8 to 1-8 lead.

But Naomh Eanna put a patchy campaign behind them when outstripping their rivals by 1-6 to 0-1 to finally hit the front by 2-14 to 2-9 after 49 minutes on the way to capturing their second Dr RJ Bowe Cup since 2018 and atoning for their 2020 final defeat to Shelmaliers.

Oylegate-Glenbrien certainly mixed it up for much of the way, and they shot into a 1-0 to no-score lead inside two minutes when joint-captain Seamus Casey latched onto an Aaron Duggan puck-out to rattle the net.

And they really had the alarm bells whirring in the Gorey camp moments later when Podge Doran intercepted a Naomh Eanna puck-out to force a ’65, which Casey put over before Doran added a line-ball score as the Blues opened with 1-2 without reply.

Naomh Eanna shot back with an eighth-minute Pádraig Doyle goal from a Jack Cullen assist, and Charlie McGuckin had it down to 1-2 to 1-1.

But wind-assisted Oylegate-Glenbrien again thrilled their followers amongst the 6,800 attendance as they surged ahead by 1-5 to 1-1 when Doran cut another line ball and Casey tagged on two placed balls.

Oylegate-Glenbrien had another goal chance when a Conor Heffernan delivery was spilt by the Gorey ‘keeper and Peter Rowley’s attempt to maximise the breaking ball was foiled by Brendan Travers.

That came during a spell when Naomh Eanna had recovered to trail by just 1-6 to 1-5, before eventually breaking on level terms (1-8 apiece) after Jack Cullen sent over a long range on the stroke of half-time.

Doran then electrified the Oylegate-Glenbrien support when pinching a goal 20 seconds after the resumption when another Conor Heffernan delivery sparked a spate of juggling inside (2-8 to 1-8).

The latest Gorey response was most telling though. They got their first taste of the lead on 1-13 to 2-9 after 44 minutes with a surge of scores from McGuckin (three), McDonald and Jack Cullen (free).

And the tour de force continued as McDonald plucked a Jack Doran delivery from the skies to outwit a couple of defenders and crash home a 46th-minute goal, before Cullen tagged on a free (2-14 to 2-9).

Naomh Eanna simply had too much momentum now, although they had to stifle a number of determined Oylegate-Glenbrien bids before McDonald collected the trophy after his best display of the campaign.

Scorers for Naomh Eanna: Conor McDonald 1-4, Pádraig Doyle 1-2 (0-1 free), Jack Cullen 0-5 (4 frees), Charlie McGuckin 0-4, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Cian Browne 0-1.

Scorers for Oylegate-Glenbrien: Seamus Casey 1-7 (0-5 frees, 0-2 ‘65s), Podge Doran 1-2, Jack Reck 0-2, Conor Heffernan 0-1.

Naomh Eanna

1 Jack Cushe

21 Brendan Travers
3 Eoin Molloy
2 Tom Stafford

7 Charlie McGuckin
6 Cian Molloy
4 Cian Ó Tuama

8 Seán Doyle
13 Jack Doran

10 Cian Browne
11 Cathal Dunbar
12 Jack Cullen

9 Aodhán Doyle
14 Conor McDonald (capt.)
15 Pádraig Doyle

Subs:

18 Eoin Conroy for S. Doyle, temp. (26-27)
19 Seán Óg Whelan for Doran (56)
18 Conroy for Travers (58)

Oylegate-Glenbrien

1 Aaron Duggan

2 Tomás Cosgrave
3 Ciarán Hourihane
7 Shane Reck

5 Mike Kelly (joint-capt.)
6 Damien Reck
4 Paudie Casey

8 Pa Culle
9 Jack Reck

10 Joe Dunne
11 Seamus Casey (joint-capt.)
12 Fiachra Hourihane

13 Conor Heffernan
14 Podge Doran
15 Peter Rowley

Subs:

17 Jamie Reck for F. Hourihane (43)
18 Evan Kelly for Heffernan (53)
20 Fergal Doran for Rowley (55)

Referee: Dan Crosby (Kilmore).

Author
Ronan Fagan
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     