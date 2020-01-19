McGregor stops Cerrone in just 40 seconds on UFC return

Quick finish: McGregor had Cerrone in trouble from the start.

CONOR MCGREGOR TOOK just 40 seconds to mark his return to the UFC with a TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Fighting for the first time in 15 months, McGregor (22-4) made quick work of the main event at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, picking up his first win in the Octagon since November 2016.

McGregor was stepping up to welterweight for the first time and was on the front foot immediately, hurting Cerrone (36-14, 1 NC) with a series of well-placed shoulder strikes in an explosive early clinch.

And with Cowboy in retreat, McGregor connected cleanly with a head kick that set up a quick finish, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the fight.

The win was the second quickest of McGregor’s 10 in the UFC, bettered only by his 13-second stoppage of Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight in 2015.

“I made history there tonight,” McGregor said post fight. “I set another record.

“I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions.

“I’m very, very happy and proud tonight.”

UFC 246 – Main Card Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone TKO1 (0:40)

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington UD (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene SUB2 (4:38)

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne SUB1 (2:49)

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis SUB2 (1:46)

