This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor stops Cerrone in just 40 seconds on UFC return

McGregor wins in the Octagon for the first time since November 2016.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 5:46 AM
1 hour ago 4,948 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971168
Quick finish: McGregor had Cerrone in trouble from the start.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Quick finish: McGregor had Cerrone in trouble from the start.
Quick finish: McGregor had Cerrone in trouble from the start.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CONOR MCGREGOR TOOK just 40 seconds to mark his return to the UFC with a TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Fighting for the first time in 15 months, McGregor (22-4) made quick work of the main event at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, picking up his first win in the Octagon since November 2016.

McGregor was stepping up to welterweight for the first time and was on the front foot immediately, hurting Cerrone (36-14, 1 NC) with a series of well-placed shoulder strikes in an explosive early clinch.

And with Cowboy in retreat, McGregor connected cleanly with a head kick that set up a quick finish, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the fight.

The win was the second quickest of McGregor’s 10 in the UFC, bettered only by his 13-second stoppage of Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight in 2015.

“I made history there tonight,” McGregor said post fight. “I set another record.

“I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions.

“I’m very, very happy and proud tonight.”

UFC 246 – Main Card Results

  • Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone TKO1 (0:40)
  • Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington UD (30-27 x2, 29-28)
  • Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene SUB2 (4:38)
  • Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne SUB1 (2:49)
  • Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis SUB2 (1:46)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie