Jury finds Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018

THE JURY IN the High Court civil case against Conor McGregor has found that he did sexually assault Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Nikita Hand (Ní Laimhín) alleged that McGregor “sexually assaulted her, and in effect, raped her” in a hotel penthouse in Dublin on 9 December 2018, and that a second defendant, James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, “did likewise”, Mr Justice Alexander Owens told the jury on the first day of the civil trial.

The jury found that Lawrence did not sexually assault Hand.

On damages, the jury awarded €60,000 in general damages, damages for loss of earnings of €135,026, agreed medical expenses of €4,557.64, loss of future earnings of €50,000. Special damages awarded in total were €188,603.60. No aggravated damages or exemplary damages were awarded.

The total damages awarded were €248,603.60.

The allegations in the civil action, which were brought against McGregor in 2021, were fully denied.

The jury deliberated for six hours and ten minutes before returning to court to deliver their verdict.

McGregor was in court with several members of his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, his parents Tony and Margaret McGregor and his sister Aoife McGregor.

Hand was in court with her partner.

The evidence in the case concluded last week, with both sides finishing their closing arguments in court on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Owens concluded his charge to the jury of eight women and four men in court on Thursday afternoon.

